Health Insurance & Protection
Key Group’s chief product officer steps down

Mirfin will continue to work for Key on a consultancy basis
Emily Perryman 29th December 2019

Dean Mirfin, chief product officer at Key Group, is stepping back from the business after almost 22 years.

Following the sale of Key Group to Partners Group in 2017, Mirfin has gradually been reducing his hours and stepping back from being actively involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

He will remain as a major shareholder and work on a consultancy basis for Key – including sitting on the board of the Society of Mortgage Professionals (SMP).

Mirfin said that after helping Key to grow into one of the leading organisations in later life lending with almost 600 employees, now is the time to step back and concentrate on other opportunities. 

“I will still be working with the senior management team at Key on a consultancy basis but I will look to share my experience of building a strong vibrant company with other organisations via speaking engagements and other opportunities,” he said.

Simon Thompson, group chief executive at Key Group, added: “Dean has been an industry stalwart and an invaluable resource for the senior management team at Key Group.”

