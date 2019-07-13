Key appointment at CEGA’s Spanish medical assistance team

Assistance, claims and travel risk management provider CEGA, a Charles Taylor company, has appointed Dr Carlos Fuentes Nieto to join its newly-established medical assistance team in Mallorca, Spain.

Dr Fuentes Nieto adds over twenty years of experience of Spanish hospital directorships, general medical practice and global medical assistance.

Trained in Spain and Germany, his specialisms include accident and emergency care and medical litigation. He will work closely with the provider’s assistance team in the UK, reporting into its chief medical officer Dr Lynn Gordon, in Chichester.

Dr Fuentes Nieto: “What attracts me to global assistance is the fact that I can use my skills to really make a difference to individuals who are feeling vulnerable, wherever they are in the world – and that no one case is ever the same. I look forward to providing the excellent standard of customer care for which CEGA is so well-known.”

Jody Baker, commercial director for CEGA, a Charles Taylor company, said: “Recruiting high-calibre medical specialists is vital to our global service offering and we are therefore delighted to welcome Dr Fuentes Nieto to our in-house medical team.

“Having successfully supported UK travel and health insurers for over four decades, we are now able to offer our end-to-end insurance solutions to a wider range of clients than ever, both at home and abroad.”

CEGA’s multilingual Spanish office, which is fully integrated with its UK operations, was set up earlier this year to extend the company’s services to international insurers and support UK clients with an overseas presence. Its development is integral to the provider’s ambitious growth agenda.