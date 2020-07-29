New role for former Bupa and Towergate Direct exec

James Tugendhat has been appointed as CEO of HC-One, the UK’s largest care home provider.

Most recently Tugendhat (pictured) led the European and international division of US-based Bright Horizons, prior to which he was CEO at Towergate Direct.

He has spent a number of years with Bupa, working across several parts of the group, including Bupa International, as Commercial Director; Bupa Commissioning, as Managing Director; and Health Dialog, as President and CEO.

Tugendhat is also Non-Executive Director of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

Sir David Behan CBE, who has been Executive Chairman of the company since January, will be handing over executive responsibilities and reverting to his previous role of Chairman of the HC-One Board.

Tugendhat will join HC-One in September.