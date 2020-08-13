Outgoing chairmen have seen sales almost double during three year stint

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) – a trade body set up to promote the value of IP for consumers, employers and the economy – is on the lookout for its next director – or directors.

The IPTF said that co-chairmen Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr are to step down at the end of this year.

Co-chairs McLoughlin and Carr will be stepping down three years after taking on the role from Peter Le Beau, a former Health Insurance & Protection columnist.

Le Beau, who has since retired, was the founder of the trade body which has helped to raise awareness of IP among consumers, corporates and government.

From those foundations, sales of IP have almost doubled over the last three years, bolstering the financial resilience of individuals, companies and the broader economy.

Those efforts included the launch of the Seven Families awareness campaign.

Carr said: “It’s been a great three years since Roy and I took over from Peter Le Beau.

“We’ve worked hard to help grow the IP market, including revitalising the Seven Families project and a range of other important industry issues and initiatives.

“Most importantly we have seen IP sales continue to rise every year and we believe that the role of IPTF has never been more important.

McLoughlin – a financial adviser at Cavendish Ware – said he “wished the group well for the future” and “looks forward to seeing what direction the task force takes in the years ahead”.

He added: “I’ve been involved with the task force from day one, sitting on the exec and latterly as co-chair.

“Seven Families has been the most dynamic and powerful campaign I have had the privilege in taking part in and I will continue to be the task force’s greatest advocate.”

IPTF Head of Operations Jo Miller said that Carr and McLoughlin had “breathed new life” into the IPTF and have “delivered great value” for the industry over the last three years.

She said: “We now begin the process of seeking a new co-chair(s), who could potentially come from any area of the industry.

“We are talking to members about the future direction of the group and welcome contact from anyone in the protection industry with appropriate experience and energy who might be interested in taking over.”

Carr said that both he and his co-chair McLoughlin would like to thank “all the IPTF members past and present for working with us and listening to our ideas”.

He said: “We’d especially like to thank the members of the executive committee too, who contribute so much behind the scenes.”