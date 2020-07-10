iPipeline has launched a new protection solution that is designed to enable advisers to view non-medical underwriting limits at quote stage.

The new service, which is available within iPipeline’s protection sourcing solution, SolutionBuilder, has been built to let advisers determine at quoting stage if a client’s protection application needs to be sent automatically for medical evidence.

Advisers can view detailed information on the provider’s non-medical underwriting limits and compare it with other providers.

An iPipeline spokesman said the non-medical underwriting functionality provides advisers with a “streamlined and efficient” feature that helps while researching, quoting and applying. He said that it enables them to set their clients’ expectations quickly, speeds up the application process and offers a “more personalised” service to meet their clients’ needs.