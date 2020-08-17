iPipeline, the provider of digital solutions and services to the life and pensions market, is expanding its distribution team with the hire of Jacqui Weddell as National Account Manager.

Weddell (pictured) has over 25 years of experience in financial services where she has worked closely with intermediaries in both the mortgage and protection sector.

In her new role, Weddell will report into Stephanie Hydon, Head of Strategic Partners, and will be responsible for networks and clubs.

Weddell is joining from Auxilium Partnership, where she was Key Account Manager. She previously worked at Premier Mortgage Services and Legal & General.

Ian Teague, UK Group Managing Director at iPipeline, said: “While Q2 has been challenging for the protection market, we are positive about the future and we’re very pleased that Jacqui is joining us to help our key accounts to improve business.”

Weddell said: “iPipeline has been very innovative in the protection market in recent years and I am excited to be joining and being able to play my part in growing sales for advisers and other distributors.”