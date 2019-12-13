Institute and Faculty of Actuaries appoints Stephen Mann as chief executive

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has appointed Stephen Mann as its next chief executive.

Originally qualified as a lawyer, Mann (pictured) has been a board director of the Aviva Life business, responsible for strategy, business services and major capital projects, and more recently served as CEO at the Police Mutual Group.

Mann has also been chair of Aviva’s With Profits Committee and UK retail investment business, a non-executive director at ALICO UK and the independent member of the Audit and Risk Committee at The College of Policing.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors and The Pensions Management Institute, and a trustee of The Police Arboretum Memorial Trust.

Announcing the appointment, Grahame Stott, chair of the IFoA’s Management Board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen Mann at a time when the IFoA is developing a new strategy with a clear focus on providing members with services and benefits appropriate to today’s business environment. Stephen’s ability and experience will help us shape these changes effectively and ensure the IFoA is able to deliver.”

Mann said: “I have always had a deep respect for the actuarial profession and I am delighted to have the opportunity to help the work of the IFoA in ensuring that there is a modern and reflective professional body to support them.

“The world around us is changing quickly. My role will be to work with members and my new colleagues to make sure that the actuarial profession continues to thrive in the future and becomes even more highly valued by its members and the wider community.”