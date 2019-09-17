One in 20 workers do not receive paid holidays

Workers in small firms are most likely to miss out

Around one in 20 workers claim they do not receive any paid holiday entitlement, despite being legally entitled to at least 28 days a year, a report shows.

The analysis from the Resolution Foundation also shows one in 10 workers do not receive a payslip, making it hard for them to calculate whether they are receiving the right level of pay, pension and holiday entitlement and check for deductions.

The analysis shows that the likelihood of a worker being subject to labour market violations is closely connected to their personal characteristics, their type of employment contract, the firm they work for and the industry they work in.

Workers aged under 25 and over 65 are the most likely not to receive a payslip. Meanwhile, around one in six workers aged 65 and over said they have no paid holiday entitlement, more than any other age group.

The analysis finds that workers in the hotels and restaurants sector are the most likely to miss out on minimum legal workplace entitlements.

In addition, workers in small firms (employing fewer than 25 employees) are most likely to miss out on payslips and holiday leave.

Lindsay Judge, senior economic analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said the UK has a multitude of rules to govern its labour market but they can only become a reality if they are properly enforced.

“The government’s welcome proposal to create a new single enforcement agency should leave it better placed to tackle these labour market violations than the multiple bodies currently operating, as long as it’s properly empowered and resourced,” she added.