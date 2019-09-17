Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

One in 20 workers do not receive paid holidays

Workers in small firms are most likely to miss out
Emily Perryman 17th September 2019

Around one in 20 workers claim they do not receive any paid holiday entitlement, despite being legally entitled to at least 28 days a year, a report shows.

The analysis from the Resolution Foundation also shows one in 10 workers do not receive a payslip, making it hard for them to calculate whether they are receiving the right level of pay, pension and holiday entitlement and check for deductions.

The analysis shows that the likelihood of a worker being subject to labour market violations is closely connected to their personal characteristics, their type of employment contract, the firm they work for and the industry they work in.

Workers aged under 25 and over 65 are the most likely not to receive a payslip. Meanwhile, around one in six workers aged 65 and over said they have no paid holiday entitlement, more than any other age group.

The analysis finds that workers in the hotels and restaurants sector are the most likely to miss out on minimum legal workplace entitlements.

In addition, workers in small firms (employing fewer than 25 employees) are most likely to miss out on payslips and holiday leave.

Lindsay Judge, senior economic analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said the UK has a multitude of rules to govern its labour market but they can only become a reality if they are properly enforced.

“The government’s welcome proposal to create a new single enforcement agency should leave it better placed to tackle these labour market violations than the multiple bodies currently operating, as long as it’s properly empowered and resourced,” she added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc