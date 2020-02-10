Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

One in 10 Bupa employees to be on apprenticeship programmes by end 2020

Bupa joined the 5% club in February 2019
Emily Perryman 10th February 2020

Bupa Global and UK (BGUK) has unveiled plans to have 10% of its workforce on apprenticeship programmes by the end of 2020.

The healthcare provider currently has more than 1,500 apprentices across its business, with 80% in customer-facing roles such as dental nurses and care assistants.

Bupa is a member of the 5% club – a group of companies committed to having 5% of their UK workforce as apprentices, graduates on formal programmes or sponsored students. It was the first healthcare member of the group when it joined in February 2019.

Cheryl McKown, apprenticeship manager at Bupa BGUK, said the organisation is already exceeding the 5% target, with 7% of its workforce currently made up of apprentices.

“Our apprentices are really important to Bupa, helping to grow a pipeline of talent and filling skills shortages within in our organisation. For example, a big focus for us in 2020 is recruit people to fill IT and data skills gaps,” she added.

Bupa has made the decision to gift some of its apprenticeship levy to support small businesses in local communities.

During 2019, it pledged £9,000 of its levy to support SMEs and in 2020 it has pledged a further £25,000. 

One of the recipients is Dentaid, a charity which works in more than 70 countries providing dental treatment, training, equipment donations and oral health education. 

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc