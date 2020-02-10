One in 10 Bupa employees to be on apprenticeship programmes by end 2020

Bupa Global and UK (BGUK) has unveiled plans to have 10% of its workforce on apprenticeship programmes by the end of 2020.

The healthcare provider currently has more than 1,500 apprentices across its business, with 80% in customer-facing roles such as dental nurses and care assistants.

Bupa is a member of the 5% club – a group of companies committed to having 5% of their UK workforce as apprentices, graduates on formal programmes or sponsored students. It was the first healthcare member of the group when it joined in February 2019.

Cheryl McKown, apprenticeship manager at Bupa BGUK, said the organisation is already exceeding the 5% target, with 7% of its workforce currently made up of apprentices.

“Our apprentices are really important to Bupa, helping to grow a pipeline of talent and filling skills shortages within in our organisation. For example, a big focus for us in 2020 is recruit people to fill IT and data skills gaps,” she added.

Bupa has made the decision to gift some of its apprenticeship levy to support small businesses in local communities.

During 2019, it pledged £9,000 of its levy to support SMEs and in 2020 it has pledged a further £25,000.

One of the recipients is Dentaid, a charity which works in more than 70 countries providing dental treatment, training, equipment donations and oral health education.