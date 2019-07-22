Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Jon Dye named ABI chair

Allianz Insurance boss succeeds Amanda Blanc
David Sawers 22nd July 2019

Jon Dye, chief executive, Allianz Insurance, has been named as the new chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI). He will serve a one-year term after which the board chair role will revert to a two-year tenure.

Dye has been on the ABI board since January 2015, chairing the ABI Audit Committee between 2016-2018. His appointment follows the resignation of Amanda Blanc earlier this month.

Dye said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role at such a crucial time for our world-leading industry. Insurance and long-term savings play a vital role in the UK economy and in the lives of the people we help and support.

“We face a period of unprecedented challenge and opportunity so it’s important for the industry to speak with a clear, authoritative and constructive voice. Amanda Blanc is a tough act to follow, but I am looking forward to working with the ABI Board on the many and varied issues that face the industry.”

ABI director general Huw Evans said: “Jon brings 30 years of experience of the insurance industry to the role of ABI chair. His insights and energy will be invaluable in representing all parts of the insurance and long-term savings market as we rise to the challenges and opportunities of our fast-changing world.”

