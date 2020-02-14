Andy Chapman to retire as chief executive of The Exeter

Chapman has worked in the insurance market for four decades

Andy Chapman, chief executive of health and protection insurer The Exeter, is retiring from his position at the end of 2020 after 40 years working within the insurance industry.

Chapman (pictured) became chief executive following the merger of Pioneer and Exeter Friendly societies in 2008.

Under his leadership, The Exeter has grown in both the health insurance and income protection markets and it entered the life insurance sector in 2018 with the launch of Real Life, which is aimed at people with serious or multiple health conditions.

“It has been an honour to lead The Exeter over the last 12 years,” said Chapman. “I am very proud of our people and their passion for creating a member-focused organisation.”

Wallace Dobbin, chairman at The Exeter, said Chapman leaves the insurer with a clear plan for the future, a highly engaged and committed team and secure foundations for its continued development.

“He has made an indelible mark on this business and on behalf of the board I want to thank him for everything he has done for this great organisation,” he stated.

The process to find Chapman’s replacement is now underway.