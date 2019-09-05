AIG Life launches life insurance campaign featuring the All Blacks

Credit: Jo Caird/RugbyImages

AIG Life has launched a sponsorship campaign featuring the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team to promote life insurance.

The campaign features six of the All Blacks team members talking about how family, fans, team mates, the game and their heroes motivate them to be the best they can be.

The campaign aims to encourage consumers to rethink life insurance.

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said people don’t like to talk about death and the life-altering moments when life insurance is needed.

“This is for Them is an exploration of the inner-most motivations behind the All Blacks and uses the power of human emotion to prompt thinking about the legacy we can all leave to protect and look after others,” she explained. “We want to celebrate the selflessness in all of us and encourage people to contact a financial adviser to discuss their protection needs.”

The campaign is led by a 90-second video narrated by New Zealand rugby legend Sean Fitzpatrick.

It includes five additional 60-second films that look at each element of what motivates the All Blacks, along with social content featuring brand ambassadors Sir Clive Woodward and Richie McCaw as well as digital, print and out of home adverts.