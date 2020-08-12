Almost a quarter of workers would like their employer to provide income protection (IP) after COVID-19, research shows.

The poll, carrried out by Hooray Health & Protection, found that 25% of employees would like to receive it as a benefit – compared to the 6% that currently receiving it, according to new research released today from Hooray Health & Protection.

Health insurance followed closely behind with 22% identifying it as the benefit they would most like to see their employer provide, while just 11% currently receive it.

The research also shows that almost half (47%) of employers offer no employee benefits at all.

Half (50%) of respondents said they were planning on looking for a new job.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of employees questioned said they were somewhat likely to seek a new job, 13% said they were very likely and 12% were “pretty positive” when they said they were extremely likely to look for a new job post COVID-19.

Charlie Cousins, Founder of Hooray Health & Protection, said that the COVID-19 crisis has been “devastating” for the job market and the true extent of the aftermath is still yet to be revealed.

But he added: “The biggest impact has been the human one with people fearing for their livelihoods.

“As businesses work to find their feet in this new normal we find ourselves in, their employees need to be at the heart of their approach if they are to survive.

“Health insurance, which historically has been referenced as the most desired employee benefit has been overridden by IP as employees grapple with the economic impact of COVID-19.”

The survey of 1,150 SME employees was carried out in July 2020 by Hooray Health & Protection.

