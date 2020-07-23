Andy Green takes on new role as chair of investment services committee

David Walker has been named chief investment officer of Hymans Robertson, the consultancy.

Walker (pictured) was head of local authority pension fund investment services at the consultancy.

He takes over from Andy Green, who will remain at the firm as a chairman of the investment committee.

Anthony Ellis, head of investment at Hymans Robertson, said: “David brings a great deal of investment and client consulting experience to this role, at a time when our investment business is growing successfully and continuing to broaden the reach that we have achieved over recent years,.

“He will work closely with Andy in his new role as chair of the investment services committee, as well as our capital markets and research teams, to continue to provide excellent research and market insight to all of our investment business areas.”