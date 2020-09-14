Hymans Robertson, the employee benefits and pensions consultancy, has appointed Simon Mortimer to the new role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO)..

Mortimer joins the firm from the Body Shop, where he was Vice President of Digital covering the US and Canada, based in New York.

Prior to this he spent time in Australia and the UK where he specialised in digital strategy and delivery in roles working for firms including Bupa, RSA and Saga.

Shireen Anisuddin, Managing Partner, Hymans Robertson, said the consultancy has created the new role “as a commitment to putting digital capabilities at the heart of what we do for our clients”.

She said: “In the role, Simon will work alongside our head of markets, the management board and the digital community to harness the full potential of our data, tools, systems and technology capabilities.

“We aim to transform the digital impact that we have on the markets in which we operate and this appointment will enable us to do this. We want to offer our clients efficient digital solutions that could previously have been seen as impossible.

“Giving greater emphasis to this area by appointing Simon as CDO will also allow us to meet the increasing demand we’re seeing for digital offers in our markets.”

“Simon is an experienced leader specialising in digital strategy and having worked in Australia, the US and UK, he brings extensive financial services experience gained in a career that has also encompassed telecoms and digital commerce/retail. His vast knowledge will help us realise our ambitions to transform the firm’s already growing digital presence.”