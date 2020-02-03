Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Holloway Friendly becomes a member of the ABI

Mutual hopes to bring a new perspective to the ABI’s protection work
Emily Perryman 3rd February 2020

Income protection provider Holloway Friendly has joined the Association of British Insurers (ABI) as a member.

The ABI said Holloway was joining at an important time following the Money and Pensions Service’s launch of the UK Strategy of Financial Wellbeing last week.

Protection has a vital role to play in helping people to become more financially resilient.

Yvonne Braun, the ABI’s director of policy, long term savings and protection, said Holloway Friendly has a proud history of supporting its members through illness and injury and will further strengthen the ABI’s voice for protection insurance providers.

Stuart Tragheim (pictured), chief executive of Holloway Friendly, added: “As a specialist mutual friendly society we will bring a slightly different perspective to ABI’s protection work and our aim is to ensure that there is alignment in this vital work across the sector.”

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc