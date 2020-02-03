Holloway Friendly becomes a member of the ABI

Mutual hopes to bring a new perspective to the ABI’s protection work

Income protection provider Holloway Friendly has joined the Association of British Insurers (ABI) as a member.

The ABI said Holloway was joining at an important time following the Money and Pensions Service’s launch of the UK Strategy of Financial Wellbeing last week.

Protection has a vital role to play in helping people to become more financially resilient.

Yvonne Braun, the ABI’s director of policy, long term savings and protection, said Holloway Friendly has a proud history of supporting its members through illness and injury and will further strengthen the ABI’s voice for protection insurance providers.

Stuart Tragheim (pictured), chief executive of Holloway Friendly, added: “As a specialist mutual friendly society we will bring a slightly different perspective to ABI’s protection work and our aim is to ensure that there is alignment in this vital work across the sector.”