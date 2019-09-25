HI&P Awards 2019 – new names in the frame as Adviser shortlists are revealed

With less than a month to go until the Health Insurance & Protection Awards 2019, we can at last reveal the shortlists for the Adviser categories.

A number of past winners have made the cut again – but they face stiff competition from some advisory firms that are making a bid for victory for the first time.

BEST ADVISER FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE

Sponsored by Simplyhealth

Aldermont Group

Future Proof

Global Albatross

Premier Choice Healthcare, Rebekah Bree

Premier Choice Healthcare, Joanne King

The Insurance Surgery

Towergate Health & Protection, Daniel Thorpe

BEST ADVISER FOR CORPORATE INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS

Sponsored by Aetna International

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

MEC

Towergate Health & Protection, Sarah Dennis

BEST ADVISER FOR GROUP HEALTHCARE

Sponsored by Healix Health Services

HCB Group

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

LEBC Group

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

MEC

Premier Choice Healthcare

Towergate Health & Protection

BEST ADVISER FOR GROUP PROTECTION

advo

Capita Employee Solutions

Cavendish Ware

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

LEBC Group

MEC

Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits

BEST ADVISER FOR HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS

Sponsored by Bupa

Future Proof

Global Albatross

Premier Choice Healthcare

BEST ADVISER FOR INDIVIDUAL HEALTHCARE

Sponsored by Aviva UK Health

advo

Lifepoint Healthcare

MEC

Premier Choice Healthcare, Rebekah Bree

Premier Choice Healthcare, Joanne King

The Health Insurance Specialists

BEST ADVISER FOR INDIVIDUAL INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS

Sponsored by Aetna International

advo

BDHL

Global Albatross

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

BEST ADVISER FOR INDIVIDUAL PROTECTION

Cavendish Ware

Future Proof

Moneysworth

The Insurance Surgery

Wehbe Insurance Services LLC Dubai UAE

BEST ADVISER FOR MENTAL HEALTH STRATEGY AND SUPPORT

Sponsored by Health Assured

MEC

LEBC Group

Life & Progress Limited

PES

BEST ADVISER FOR WORKPLACE WELLBEING

Sponsored by Health Shield

Assured Futures

PES

Premier Choice Group

Towergate Health & Protection

BEST ADVISER SALES & RETENTION TEAM

Sponsored by Bupa

advo

Beckett Financial Services

Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits

Pinnacle Healthcare

Proactive Medical & Life

The Insurance Surgery

BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARD

advo

Arya Insurance Brokerage Co.

Assured Futures

HCB Group

Lifepoint Healthcare

The Insurance Surgery

Vericred

RISING STAR ADVISER

Rebekah Bree, Premier Choice Healthcare

Paul Connolly, Premier Choice Group

Rebecca Faulks, Premier Choice Group

Melissa Richards, Towergate Health & Protection

Daniel Steen, Willis Towers Watson

This year’s event – which will be held once again held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane – will be hosted by not just one, but two celebrities.

Claudia Winkleman, the co-host of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, will be presenting the awards to both intermediaries and providers at the gala black tie dinner. Claudia has fronted the Oscars’ coverage for Sky, and has co-hosted Comic Relief does Fame Academy and the Eurovision Dance Contest.

Seasoned comedian, actor and writer Hal Cruttenden will then come on stage to entertain the 800-plus guests at the industry event of the year. Hal, whose credits stretch from Eastenders and The Madness of King George all the way to The Rob Brydon Show is sure to amuse the crowd with his witty anecdotes and tongue-in-cheek delivery.

The shortlists for this year’s Health Insurance Provider Awards have already been announced and can be found here.

There are only a few spaces left at the event and so if you’d like to attend, please book your place through the dedicated Awards site here or email lauren.poole@informa.com or stefka.baxter@informa.com.