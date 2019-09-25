HI&P Awards 2019 – new names in the frame as Adviser shortlists are revealed

With less than a month to go until the Health Insurance & Protection Awards 2019, we can at last reveal the shortlists for the Adviser categories.
A number of past winners have made the cut again – but they face stiff competition from some advisory firms that are making a bid for victory for the first time.
BEST ADVISER FOR CUSTOMER SERVICE
Sponsored by Simplyhealth
Aldermont Group
Future Proof
Global Albatross
Premier Choice Healthcare, Rebekah Bree
Premier Choice Healthcare, Joanne King
The Insurance Surgery
Towergate Health & Protection, Daniel Thorpe
BEST ADVISER FOR CORPORATE INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS
Sponsored by Aetna International
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
MEC
Towergate Health & Protection, Sarah Dennis
BEST ADVISER FOR GROUP HEALTHCARE
Sponsored by Healix Health Services
HCB Group
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
LEBC Group
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
MEC
Premier Choice Healthcare
Towergate Health & Protection
BEST ADVISER FOR GROUP PROTECTION
advo
Capita Employee Solutions
Cavendish Ware
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
LEBC Group
MEC
Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits
BEST ADVISER FOR HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS
Sponsored by Bupa
Future Proof
Global Albatross
Premier Choice Healthcare
BEST ADVISER FOR INDIVIDUAL HEALTHCARE
Sponsored by Aviva UK Health
advo
Lifepoint Healthcare
MEC
Premier Choice Healthcare, Rebekah Bree
Premier Choice Healthcare, Joanne King
The Health Insurance Specialists
BEST ADVISER FOR INDIVIDUAL INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS
Sponsored by Aetna International
advo
BDHL
Global Albatross
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
BEST ADVISER FOR INDIVIDUAL PROTECTION
Cavendish Ware
Future Proof
Moneysworth
The Insurance Surgery
Wehbe Insurance Services LLC Dubai UAE
BEST ADVISER FOR MENTAL HEALTH STRATEGY AND SUPPORT
Sponsored by Health Assured
MEC
LEBC Group
Life & Progress Limited
PES
BEST ADVISER FOR WORKPLACE WELLBEING
Sponsored by Health Shield
Assured Futures
PES
Premier Choice Group
Towergate Health & Protection
BEST ADVISER SALES & RETENTION TEAM
Sponsored by Bupa
advo
Beckett Financial Services
Willis Towers Watson Health & Benefits
Pinnacle Healthcare
Proactive Medical & Life
The Insurance Surgery
BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARD
advo
Arya Insurance Brokerage Co.
Assured Futures
HCB Group
Lifepoint Healthcare
The Insurance Surgery
Vericred
RISING STAR ADVISER
Rebekah Bree, Premier Choice Healthcare
Paul Connolly, Premier Choice Group
Rebecca Faulks, Premier Choice Group
Melissa Richards, Towergate Health & Protection
Daniel Steen, Willis Towers Watson
This year’s event – which will be held once again held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane – will be hosted by not just one, but two celebrities.
Claudia Winkleman, the co-host of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, will be presenting the awards to both intermediaries and providers at the gala black tie dinner. Claudia has fronted the Oscars’ coverage for Sky, and has co-hosted Comic Relief does Fame Academy and the Eurovision Dance Contest.
Seasoned comedian, actor and writer Hal Cruttenden will then come on stage to entertain the 800-plus guests at the industry event of the year. Hal, whose credits stretch from Eastenders and The Madness of King George all the way to The Rob Brydon Show is sure to amuse the crowd with his witty anecdotes and tongue-in-cheek delivery.
The shortlists for this year’s Health Insurance Provider Awards have already been announced and can be found here.
There are only a few spaces left at the event and so if you’d like to attend, please book your place through the dedicated Awards site here or email lauren.poole@informa.com or stefka.baxter@informa.com.