Healthcare Clarity joins AMII

Gloucestershire-based Healthcare Clarity has become the latest broker to join the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII).

Founded by Kyle Godden and Niall Scott, Healthcare Clarity provides private medical insurance (PMI) through what it describes as an “advice led, not sales led” approach.

Godden said membership represents one of the building blocks of creating a creditable and trustworthy health insurance brokerage.

“Like many brokers out there we help clients to save money on their health insurance, but our first focus is making sure the client is getting the best advice every time,” he added.

Stuart Scullion (pictured), AMII executive chairman, said: “The team and I are thrilled to welcome Healthcare Clarity as our newest member. Their fresh, transparent and friendly approach fits our mindset exactly, so we are very much looking forward to working alongside them in the future.”