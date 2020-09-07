Rightangled, the health tech company which provides DNA and gene testing, as well as coronavirus testing, has appointed Nick Bird as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Bird (pictured), who has over 18 years of healthcare industry experience, has worked across corporate, insurance, fitness, and well-being sectors, for blue chip companies, payer groups, and third parties such as Nuffield Health, Roodland Medical, Gissings and BMI Healthcare.

Bird will have full responsibility for the development of Rightangled’s business in the UK and Middle East.

Key to this will be the development of a range of new channels including leading supermarkets, high street shops and the digital retail sector, as well as foreign markets such as Dubai, Saudi and Oman.

Abdullah Sabyah, CEO and chairman of Rightangled, said: “The Rightangled team is delighted that Nick is joining us. His years of healthcare experience and global connections will ensure the success of our ever-evolving suite of screening diagnostic services and products in both domestic and international markets. 2020 has been an unprecedented year for Rightangled and attracting someone of Nick’s calibre into the business is a testament to our record growth and levels of investment.”

Bird said: “There is huge opportunity for businesses and investors within the the home diagnostics market, and Rightangled’s growth and leadership is a clear of example of this. I look forward to adding my expertise and insights to an already first-class team as well as maximising Rightangled’s competitive advantage, sales success, and diversification into new markets. There is a clearly a bright future ahead of Rightangled and I look forward to help taking us to the next level.”