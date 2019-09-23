Health Shield appoints new chairman

Cash plan provider Health Shield has appointed David Maddison as its new chairman.

It follows the departure of current chairman David Allen, who was with the friendly society for 25 years.

Maddison was previously deputy chief executive and managing director of RPMI Ltd, the executive arm of the railways pension trustee company, looking after railway workers’ pension arrangements.

The 55 year-old has worked with Health Shield in a non-executive capacity for the past few years, providing support during various company acquisitions and in the development of the society’s new wellbeing offer.

Maddison said Health Shield represents the perfect cultural fit e after working for RPMI.

“Both are mutuals and therefore have a strong social purpose as well as a commercial purpose,” he explained. “This is what drew me to the society in the first place, along with the fact that it knows where it’s heading by moving into the wider health and wellbeing space, yet staying true to its mutual society ethos and investing in those that really matter – its current and future customers, clients and employees.”

Courtney Marsh, chief executive, added that next month the mutual will reveal how it intends to help more employees lead happier, healthier and more productive lives.