A majority of professionals working for providers in the health insurance & protection industry believe their organisations have responded well to the Covid-19 pandemic – but less than half of intermediaries in the sector agree.

An exclusive survey carried out by Informa Connect, Health Insurance & Protection’s research engine partner, found that 67% of professionals from the provider community believed their organisation’s initial response to Covid-19 was either “good” or “excellent”.

That compares to just 42% of advsier respondents who believe the same thing.

The research, carried out this month, also found that 23% of advisers thought that the response to the pandemic from providers was either “poor” or “very poor”.

The stark difference between cohorts is underlined by the tiny 2% of professionals working for providers who agreed.

The study suggests that there has been either a delay in communication to the adviser community about how the pandemic will affect current business or future activity – or that the message has been muddled or has simply failed to cut through.

Anecdotal sources outside of the research, meanwhile, suggest that while some advisers believe some providers have seemed to be quick to act and respond to the pandemic – and to communicate with brokers – others have been incredibly slow to move.

Matthew Brookes, Publisher of Health Insurance & Protection, said: “Further to the UK lockdown on March 23rd we conducted a survey of health insurance and protection industry professionals between 7-13 April.

“The purpose of this first survey was to provide an overview of the initial impact of the pandemic on our industry in its first few weeks.”

Brookes said that 219 completed responses were received from a representative profile, covering all company sizes, types and customer categories.

He said: “Our second survey will be launched in May and will explore in greater detail the emerging challenges of Covid-19 on our industry.

“Readers are invited to suggest their own questions for inclusion.”

Download the Health Insurance & Protection Covid-19 Survey

Industry professionals – including those from advisory firms, provider firms or other relevant organisations – that wish to do so can email their question/s to matthew.brookes@informa.com or call him on +44 (0) 207 017 6779 to discuss.