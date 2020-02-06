Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

Health Insurance & Protection Report 2019/20: Advisers want a focus on professionalism and humanity

A snapshot picture of what advisers tell us that they want
Suzanne Clarkson 6th February 2020

Health Insurance & Protection carried out a spot poll among adviser readers in December 2019 to gauge confidence in the UK economy and their own markets in the year ahead. We also asked for views on the best things from providers in 2019, what they’d like to see more of, plus views on how the industry can improve trust. Here’s our visual interpretation of the results.

Confidence in 2020 prospects
We asked about confidence in the UK economy and the health insurance and protection market in June 2019 too, so we’ve compared the findings between then and now here. Overall, respondents are slightly more confident about the health insurance and protection market in 2020 than in the prospects of the UK economy. That said, the percentage of respondents reporting that they’re ‘not confident’ in either area is considerably higher than it was in June 2019.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc