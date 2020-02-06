Health Insurance & Protection Report 2019/20: Advisers want a focus on professionalism and humanity

Health Insurance & Protection carried out a spot poll among adviser readers in December 2019 to gauge confidence in the UK economy and their own markets in the year ahead. We also asked for views on the best things from providers in 2019, what they’d like to see more of, plus views on how the industry can improve trust. Here’s our visual interpretation of the results.

Confidence in 2020 prospects

We asked about confidence in the UK economy and the health insurance and protection market in June 2019 too, so we’ve compared the findings between then and now here. Overall, respondents are slightly more confident about the health insurance and protection market in 2020 than in the prospects of the UK economy. That said, the percentage of respondents reporting that they’re ‘not confident’ in either area is considerably higher than it was in June 2019.