Health Insurance & Protection Awards 2019: The winners

850 guests packed out the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London for the Health Insurance & Protection Awards last night – and there was fierce competition right across the board.

Celebrity host Claudia Winkleman presented awards to professionals from adviser and provider companies and comedian Hal Cruttenden kept the party going with a swing.

It was a close call in a number of categories – especially the protection sections. But top of the tree this year was Aviva UK Health, which scooped the Health Insurance & Protection Company of the Year Award – again. Who can wrangle it from them next year?

Meanwhile, Towergate Health & Protection collected the Health Insurance & Protection Adviser of the Year Award – a really close call and they’ve done some work that sets the benchmark for the next twelve months.

Thanks to everyone who attended the Awards, thanks to the sponsors, the Judging Panel and thanks to all the advisory firms that entered.

Let’s have a good year. Why not?

2019 Provider Award Winners

Best Group PMI Provider AXA PPP healthcare Best SME PMI provider Bupa Best Individual PMI Provider Aviva UK Health Best Healthcare Cash Plan Provider Health Shield Best Customer Service Bupa Best Individual Income Protection Provider Legal & General Best Marketing & Sales Support to Advisers Aviva UK Health Best Individual International Healthcare Provider Bupa Global Best Group International Healthcare Provider Aetna International Best Workplace Wellbeing Provider Health Assured Best Digital Proposition Aetna International Best Group Protection Provider Canada Life Best Individual Critical Illness Provider Aviva Best Dental Benefits Provider Denplan from Simplyhealth Best Healthcare Trust Provider Healix Health Services Most Innovative New Product VitalityLife: Mortgage Plan Company of the Year Aviva UK Health

2019 Adviser Award Winners