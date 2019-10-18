Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection Awards 2019: The winners

21 years of celebrating adviser and provider excellence
David Sawers | 18th October 2019

850 guests packed out the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London for the Health Insurance & Protection Awards last night – and there was fierce competition right across the board.

Celebrity host Claudia Winkleman presented awards to professionals from adviser and provider companies and comedian Hal Cruttenden kept the party going with a swing.

It was a close call in a number of categories – especially the protection sections. But top of the tree this year was Aviva UK Health, which scooped the Health Insurance & Protection Company of the Year Award – again. Who can wrangle it from them next year?

Meanwhile, Towergate Health & Protection collected the Health Insurance & Protection Adviser of the Year Award – a really close call and they’ve done some work that sets the benchmark for the next twelve months.

Thanks to everyone who attended the Awards, thanks to the sponsors, the Judging Panel and thanks to all the advisory firms that entered.

Let’s have a good year. Why not?

2019 Provider Award Winners
Best Group PMI ProviderAXA PPP healthcare
Best SME PMI providerBupa
Best Individual PMI ProviderAviva UK Health
Best Healthcare Cash Plan ProviderHealth Shield
Best Customer ServiceBupa
Best Individual Income Protection ProviderLegal & General
Best Marketing & Sales Support to AdvisersAviva UK Health
Best Individual International Healthcare ProviderBupa Global
Best Group International Healthcare ProviderAetna International
Best Workplace Wellbeing ProviderHealth Assured
Best Digital PropositionAetna International
Best Group Protection ProviderCanada Life
Best Individual Critical Illness Provider Aviva
Best Dental Benefits ProviderDenplan from Simplyhealth
Best Healthcare Trust ProviderHealix Health Services
Most Innovative New ProductVitalityLife: Mortgage Plan
Company of the Year     Aviva UK Health
2019 Adviser Award Winners
Best Adviser for Customer Service
Sponsored by Simply Health		Towergate Health & Protection
Best Adviser for Company Healthcare
Sponsored by Helix Health		Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Best Adviser for Corporate International Clients
Sponsored by Aetna International		Towergate Health & Protection
Best Adviser for Group ProtectionWillis Towers Watson Health & Benefits
Best Adviser for High Net Worth Individuals
Sponsored by Bupa		Premier Choice Healthcare
Best Adviser for Individual Healthcare
Sponsored by Aviva		advo
Best Adviser for Individual International Clients
Sponsored by Aetna International		Global Albatross
Best Adviser for Individual ProtectionFuture Proof
Best Adviser for Mental Health Strategy and Support
Sponsored by Health Assured		PES
Best Adviser for Workplace Wellbeing
Sponsored by Health Shield		Towergate Health & Protection
Best Adviser Sales & Retention Team
Sponsored by Bupa		advo
Business Innovation AwardArya Insurance Brokerage
Rising Star AdviserMelissa Richards, Towergate Health & Protection & Daniel Steen, Willis Towers Watson
Adviser of the Year
Sponsored by Health Insurance & Protection		Towergate Health & Protection
Outstanding Contribution Award
Sponsored by United Healthcare Global		Claire Ginnelly, Premier Choice Group

