Dear HI&P Reader,

It is with great sadness we announce the closure of Health Insurance & Protection and associated products including the Health Insurance & Protection Awards – effective Wednesday 30th September 2020.

It is common knowledge that the publishing & event sectors have been hit hard by Coronavirus and sadly HI&P has not been able to avoid the fallout. So, while the decision to close is regrettable, it is understandable.

As a team we want thank all the amazing people and businesses we worked with over the years, who have been instrumental in helping us build such an important, iconic and “much loved” title.

Most of all we want to thank our readers, many of whom have been with us from the very beginning. We know the loss of HI&P will be felt hard and will leave a big hole in your daily lives and for that we are truly sorry.

I am immensely proud of my team and of what we have achieved since 1999. I know our efforts have made a difference, to adviser and provider businesses and crucially to the general public. People who have improved health outcomes and who enjoy financial security, in small part due to our efforts. Knowing this allows us to leave with our heads held high.

This is a fantastic industry. Never forget, what you do is good, what you do is important and what you do is worthwhile.

Kind regards

Matthew (Matt) Brookes, Publisher

David Sawers, Editor

Lauren Poole, Account Manager

Stefka Baxter, Account Manager

If you want to connect with us please do so through LinkedIn