Employee health, wellness and claims management specialists HCB Group has joined the trade body GRiD.

A spokesman for GRiD (Group Risk Development) said that it has opened its doors to suppliers to the group risk industry in recognition that the embedded added-value support they now offer is increasingly important.

HCB Group has supported insurers, employee benefits consultants and employers for over 30 years, with a focus on early intervention, rehabilitation and return to work.

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD said the practical and emotional support offered within group risk products is a “crucial component” of the overall benefit for employers and employees.

He said: “The closer we all work together as an industry the better. Both GRiD and HCB Group will benefit from each other’s experience and expertise.”

Jim Harris, Managing Director of HCB Group, said: “We’re very much looking forward to working with GRiD and sharing knowledge and best practice as well as making the most of GRiD’s resources such as networking and training.”