HC-One reshuffles management board as CEO Justin Hutchens steps down

HC-One, Britain’s largest care home operator, has made a number of changes to its senior management team, following news that CEO Justin Hutchens is stepping down from the role.

Hutchens (pictured) is making the move after three years to return to the US to take up “new opportunities” closer to home in a post in healthcare-related finance and investment.

As part of the changes, Sir David Behan CBE is moving from the role of chairman to executive chairman.

John Ransford CBE will move to the role of interim chief operating officer, while David Smith will retain his existing responsibilities as chief financial officer will assume additional operational responsibilities.

HC-One operates 329 care homes throughout the UK specialising in dementia, nursing, residential and specialist care for elderly people.