Almost half of workers feel “positive” about returing to work after the COVID-19 lockdown, a poll for Aviva shows.

The insurer’s survey suggests that 49% of workers would be content to go back to normal.

A higher figure – 61% – believe their employers will put the right safety measures in place before they do go back to the workplace.

But more than a third (35%) of those who do not believe their employer will do enough to make their work environment safe say they will not return.

Aviva’s research shows that infection, social distancing and travel are among employees’ top concerns, while older workers are most concerned about the risk of infection.

An Aviva spokesman said that the findings paint a “relatively positive” picture for businesses that have supported employees through lockdown, such as regularly communicating with workers and taking necessary steps to manage the risk of infection in the workplace.

But the spokesman added that where businesses have not embraced risk management and prevention strategies, employees may decide not to return to work at all.

Chris Andrews, Head of Risk Management Solutions at Aviva, said that as Britain “gets back to business” after lockdown, employees want to know that their employers have taken “all the necessary steps, and what those steps are”.

He said: “That means not just taking action but engaging with employees on their concerns and clearly communicating what is in place and addressing anything that remains unresolved.

“Our research shows that the biggest employee concern for returning to work is infection from colleagues and customers.

“Risk management and prevention strategies, once perceived as red tape, are now essential for businesses in order to keep their people and their customers safe as they open their doors again.”

Aviva surveyed more than 2,000 employed adults for the research.