Life office says move means more people will get access to cover during coronavirus crisis

Protection provider Guardian has partnered with Medical Screening Solutions (MSS) to launch a pilot of its remote screening service.

Guardian said it has made the move as COVID-19 has made it “significantly more difficult” for those requiring medical screenings to get access to insurance.

The pilot will focus only on those customers identified as suitable for remote screening.

Guardian’s Julie Hopkins: Remote medical screening could become ‘part of the toolkit’ in the future

Julie Hopkins, Guardian’s Director of Underwriting & Claims Strategy, said: “It’s great that MSS has moved so quickly to find an alternative to face-to-face screening.

“At this stage, the arrangement is only a pilot, but if successful we see this becoming an important part of our toolkit for the future.”

Jonathan Benton, Managing Director of Medical Screening Solutions, said that while a remote approach is unlikely to ever fully take the place of face-to-face contact, “the reality” is that – at the moment due to COVID-19 – without it, a significant number of people who require medical screening are being “left behind” in terms of access to cover.

He said: “There are obviously tests that we won’t carry out remotely but the pilot will give us the chance to assess the customer experience, learn what works well, and from there we can see how this can become a bigger part of the industry’s screening offer, both now and going forward.”

Caroline Froude, Guardian’s Head of Technical Underwriting, said: “We want to help those people who, because of COVID-19 and through no fault of their own, would see their applications postponed.

“Where we need a particular test, for example, a cholesterol test, we’ll be able to request this as normal through MSS’ remote screening and they’ll provide us with the results we need to underwrite. It may take a little longer than previously, but we expect the pilot will allow us to underwrite more applications and support those advisers who continue to write business up to our non-medical limits.”