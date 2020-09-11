Guardian, the protection provider, has appointed Hilary Banks, current Divisional Director at Vitality, to the role of Sales Director.

Banks, who succeeds Andy Peters as he leaves Guardian later this year, joins the provider from Vitality, where she was Divisional Director. At Guardian, she will report to CEO Katya MacLean.

Jacqui Gillies: Joins Executive Committee afer being recruited by Peters in 2016

Guardian also said it is appointing Jacqui Gillies, Marketing and Proposition Director, to its Executive Committee. She will also report to MacLean.

Banks has spent 20 years in financial services sales, including 11 years in protection.

Andy Peters: Leaving as planned, now the provider is ‘fully established’

Gillies, who was recruited by Peters in 2016, has 38 years of experience in financial services, including 12 years at Royal London, where she ultimately led the Bright Grey brand.

Welcoming Banks and Gillies to Guardian, MacLean said she also wanted “to thank Andy for all he’s done for Guardian.

Guardian CEO Katya MacLean: Peters is “an empowering leader” who gave Guardian a “formidable kick-start”

She said: “He’s been with us since the outset, and his unparalleled knowledge and insight gave us the formidable kick-start we’ve enjoyed. Not many new entrants can claim the distribution success and the calibre of team we’ve built under Andy. He’s an empowering leader.

“His focus on doing the right things by our customers and our people has been key to our success.

“We’ll miss him, but we always knew it was his intention to move on when we were fully established. We wish him well for the future.”