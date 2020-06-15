GRiD, the group risk industry body, is set to offer anew online training service to members.

The new system, which is due to launch on 30 June, will start with an Introduction to Group Risk.

A range of topics will be covered, including: the purpose of group risk products, legislation, taxation, underwriting, value-added benefits as well as coronavirus and how the market is responding.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said the rade body has seen a “surge” of interest in group risk products.

She said: “Possibly contrary to popular belief, this market doesn’t stand still.

“The industry exists to support businesses and employees in times of need, and that includes this current crisis – and this gives us a very tangible way to show those newer to the industry the very real benefits in practice.”

The introductory course, which is the next stage of the GRiD training academy launched in 2018, is aimed at those newer to the industry, with an objective to increase knowledge of the market and products to help delegates improve the support for existing clients and grow the group risk market.

The course will be run over a number of one-hour training sessions.

Moxham said that one of the major benefits of running the training online is that it can be offered to more delegates and there is no limit to the number of delegates per member firm that can attend.