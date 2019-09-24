Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
GRiD launches group risk training course

Topics include claims management, pricing and absence management
Emily Perryman 24th September 2019

Group Risk Development (GRiD) has launched its latest training course following the introduction last year of the GRiD Training Academy.

The course is designed to increase understanding for people new to the industry or who may have limited support. 

The one-day course, scheduled for 5 November, is designed to give people a good grounding in the products, the benefits and the industry.

Topics covered include legislation, claims management and trustee responsibility, underwriting and pricing, value-added benefits, early intervention and absence management.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said having access to the knowledge and expertise of industry leaders in group risk is one of the main benefits members value.

“We’ve taken this a step further by formalising that access in our Training Academy. Members who have recruits that are newer to the industry can be sure they’ll learn from some of the best.” Two delegates per GRiD member firm can attend for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

