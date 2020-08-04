PM holds the line as extension to transition period is ruled out again

Pharmaceutical firms should have six weeks’ worth of drugs stockpiled, the Government has said, in readiness for the end of the Brexit transition period.

The Department of Health has written to medical suppliers to say there would be no extension to the transition period after 31 December.

The DH said that global supply chains were under pressure because of the coronavirus crisis.

Having stocks in reserve would provide a safety net against potential disruption.

The DH letter said: “To build upon past work and ensure a co-ordinated approach, we will be asking suppliers to confirm their contingency plans for the end of the [transition period].”