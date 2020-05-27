Russell Hardy stepping down after eight years in the post

Nuffield Health, the independent sector hospital group and gym and wellness provider, has appointed Dr Natalie-Jane Macdonald as the new chairman of its board.

She succeeds Russell Hardy, who is stepping down after eight years as chairman and a decade on the Nuffield Health Board.

Dr Macdonald joined the Nuffield Health board in January 2017 and is currently the CEO of Sunrise Senior Living UK.

She has over 30 years of experience healthcare in a variety of roles. Prior to joining Sunrise Senior Living UK, she was CEO of Acorn Care and Education, an educational and care services company for special needs children.

Before then, she served 17 years with Bupa where her most recent role was Managing Director of Bupa’s UK insurance and wellbeing division.

Dr Macdonald is a graduate of the University of Glasgow and spent eight years as a NHS hospital physician.

She has also served as a Non-Executive Director of the Private Healthcare & Information Network.

Dr Macdonald said: “Over the past three months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nuffield Health has demonstrated what an important role it has to play in supporting the health of the nation.

“I’m proud to be stepping into Russell’s shoes and excited for the opportunity to be a part of helping the charity to deliver on its purpose, to build a healthier nation.”