Doctor Care Anywhere (DCA), the provider of digital health services, has appointed Ben Kent as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Kent (pictured) has been tasked with developing DCA’s “strategic presence” and “scaling up additional value streams”, including for its virtual specialist capability and mental health services.

Kent has held a number of C-suite roles at both regulated health and insurance businesses, including as Chief Financial Officer at Simplyhealth and Group Director of Finance at Bupa.

He has also hed seior roles in Australia and North America and will support DCA with its international expansion plans.

Bayju Thakar, founder and Managing Director at Doctor Care Anywhere, said: “I am delighted that Ben has decided to join Doctor Care Anywhere.

“His enviable experience and expertise will be a brilliant asset as we move forward with our strategic growth plans. He is well liked and widely respected within the industry, and he shares our passion for empowering patients with knowledge and helping clinicians deliver better outcomes for all.

“We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Kent said he is “hugely excited” to join DCA.

He said: “DCA’s company mission has never been more important in today’s post-COVID world. I look forward to starting work with the team and helping the company reach new heights of success as it continues to deliver an industry gold standard of end-to-end care.”