Royal London has announced the appointment of Tim Tookey and Kal Atwal as non-executive directors.

Tookey, who was also chair the Board’s Audit Committee, was chief financial officer of Quilter from 2017 until 2019. During his time there he led and supported the IPO from parent Old Mutual plc securing dual listings for Quilter on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges in June 2018.

Prior to this, he was chief financial officer at Friends Life Group between 2012 -2015. He was also group finance director at Lloyds Banking Group between 2008 and 2012.

Atwal has spent 16 years at BGL Group, where as a member of the Group Executive Committee, she held roles including the founding managing director of comparethemarket.com.

She then became BGL’s group director responsible for brand-led businesses, group strategy and corporate communications. Her tenure included the establishment of the Beagle Street brand, the first online-only life insurer in the UK, as well as oversight of the French and Dutch price comparison sites, Les Furets and Hoy Hoy.