Keith Gibbs, the former chief executive of AXA PPP healthcare, has been appointed as a non-executive director (NED) of Instant Dentist.

Gibbs – who received the Health Insurance & Protection Outstanding Achievement Award in XXXX – stepped down from his role at AXA PPP healthcare after a successful 17 years at the helm at the insurance and healthcare provider. He has been succeeded there by Tracey Garrad.

Gibbs now holds a number of senior non-executive roles including non-executive chairman of ICAS World, as well as being a at NED at Apricity, Skin Analytics and Saga Services.

He is also Non-Executive Chairman of Bluecrest Wellness, which provides health screenings across the UK, and is an Advisory Board Member of HCA Healthcare UK.

(Ed: Quite right. So much for putting your feet up…)