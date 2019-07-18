Flexible Working Bill would bring ‘vital boost’ to productivity

MP says firms should introduce flexibility to every job

A proposed Flexible Working Bill would provide a vital boost to employee productivity in the UK, it has been claimed.

The bill, proposed by Conservative MP Helen Whately, would result in flexible working becoming the default position for all employees, rather than it being up to individuals to request.

Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance, said the bill is clear evidence that times are changing.

“Organisations need to recognise that the demands of a multi-generational workforce, all with busy lives, need to be addressed to gain and retain the best talent,” he stated. “The benefits of flexible working are numerous: it has been evidenced to improve the working lives of employees, it can help to close the gender pay gap and support parents juggling jobs with childcare.”

Compared to the US, Canada, Japan and Germany, UK businesses lag far behind in terms of productivity output.

A survey by Canada Life found 77% of employees stated that flexible working has improved their productivity.

Whately claimed the bill would help close the gender pay gap, assist parents to share childcare and help businesses keep staff.

She argued that unless employers had a sound business reason for having specific working hours, firms should introduce flexibility to every job.