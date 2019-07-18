Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Flexible Working Bill would bring ‘vital boost’ to productivity

MP says firms should introduce flexibility to every job
Emily Perryman 18th July 2019

A proposed Flexible Working Bill would provide a vital boost to employee productivity in the UK, it has been claimed.

The bill, proposed by Conservative MP Helen Whately, would result in flexible working becoming the default position for all employees, rather than it being up to individuals to request.

Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance, said the bill is clear evidence that times are changing. 

“Organisations need to recognise that the demands of a multi-generational workforce, all with busy lives, need to be addressed to gain and retain the best talent,” he stated. “The benefits of flexible working are numerous: it has been evidenced to improve the working lives of employees, it can help to close the gender pay gap and support parents juggling jobs with childcare.”

Compared to the US, Canada, Japan and Germany, UK businesses lag far behind in terms of productivity output.

A survey by Canada Life found 77% of employees stated that flexible working has improved their productivity.

Whately claimed the bill would help close the gender pay gap, assist parents to share childcare and help businesses keep staff.

She argued that unless employers had a sound business reason for having specific working hours, firms should introduce flexibility to every job.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc