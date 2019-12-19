Five employment law changes coming in 2020

Parental bereavement leave is expected to come into force in April

There are five key employment law changes coming in 2020 that businesses need to prepare for.

The Parental Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Act 2018 is expected to come into force in April 2020, which will entitle employees to a period of leave following the death of a child under the age of 18 or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Employees with 26 weeks’ continuous service will be entitled to paid leave at the statutory rate and other employees will be entitled to unpaid leave.

From 6 April 2020, employers must give all workers (not just employees) a written statement of particulars from their first day of employment, and the reference period for the purpose of calculating holiday pay for workers with irregular hours will change from 12 to 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, reforms to the intermediaries legislation (IR35) in the public sector are due be extended to medium and large private-sector employers from 6 April 2020.

According to XpertHR, employers should also prepare for the likelihood of the UK leaving the EU on 31 January. It suggested writing to employees who are European Economic Area nationals to urge them to apply for settled or presettled status, so they can remain living and working in the UK indefinitely.

Jo Stubbs, XpertHR’s global head of product content strategy, said many organisations will be focusing on engaging with their EU workers and on their ongoing strategy for recruitment and retention.

“However, it’s important they don’t allow some other important changes coming up in April to slip under the radar, and expose themselves to legal challenges,” she warned.