The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published new guidance for mortgage lenders and administrators, and small business lenders in face of the coronavirus.

The guidance follows the announcements on mortgage payment holidays made by the Chancellor earlier this week.

Christopher Wolard, the FCA’s interim chief executive, said: “We want to help firms support consumers during these unprecedented times.

“Our mortgage guidance underpins the actions taken by mortgage providers and will give confidence to both consumers and firms. In particular, we are making it clear that no responsible lender should be considering repossession as an appropriate measure at this time.

“Small businesses can be confident that their access to funds can be based on how their business has performed in the past and its future prospects – not its position today.”

The new guidance makes clear that firms should grant customers a payment holiday for an initial period of three months, where they may experience payment difficulties as a result of coronavirus and where they have indicated they wish to receive one.

Lenders should also ensure that there is no additional fee or charge (other than additional interest) as a result of the payment holiday.

The guidance also sets out the steps firms should take to ensure that the payment holiday does not have a negative impact on the customer’s credit score.

The FCA has also made it clear that in the current circumstances, it does not consider that repossession will be in the best interests of the customer.

It said in a statement: “As a result, repossession should not be commenced or continued with unless the firm can demonstrate clearly that the customer has agreed it is in their best interest.”

The regulator said it will continue to review these measures as the situation develops and update the guidance appropriately.

The guidance is available here.