Christopher Woolard, the Interim Chief Executive of the The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is to move on from the City regulator, after completing a review of the unsecured credit market.

Woolard (pictured) joined the FCA in 2013, served on the board since 2015 and became interim chief executive in March this year. He has led the FCA’s strategy and competition work, as well as its interest in fintech, Project Innovate and its regulatory sandbox.

Woolard has also been active in the regulation of the peer-to-peer lending sector, having overseen the introduction of stricter regulations last December after a lengthy post-implementation review.

Before his departure, Woolard is set to lead an FCA review into how regulation can better support a healthy unsecured lending market.

It will take into account the impact of the coronavirus on employment security and credit scores, changes in business models and new developments in unsecured lending including the growth of unregulated products in retail and the workplace, the FCA said.

He will be assisted by an advisory group and will make recommendations to the FCA board in early 2021.