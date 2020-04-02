Watchdog gives banks just days to come up with emergency lifeline

A freeze on interest and loan repayments for people struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic has been proposed by Britain’s financial services watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has suggested that individuals should not be charged interest on the first £500 of existing overdrafts for 90 days.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has suggested that individuals should not be charged interest on the first £500 of existing overdrafts for 90 days.

EMERGENCY MEASURES:

THE FCA’s TWO MAIN PROPOSALS

No interest charged on first £500 of existing overdrafts for 90 days

Repayments on loans and credit cards frozen for up to three months

The FCA also said that lenders should consider freezing repayments on loans and credit cards for up to three months for those in financial difficulties.

The regulator said the outbreak had caused an “unprecedented financial shock”.

Banks have been criticised in recent days for providing poor service and advice to individuals and small businesses struggling because of the crisis.

The FCA has asked banks to respond to its proposed measures by Monday 6 April, and it wants them to come into force by Thursday 9 April – a timeframe which is normally reserved for emergency measures.

The FCA said: “Over the next 90 days, firms would have to ensure all consumers are no worse off and not paying more than they would have under previous prices.”

Banks said they are receiving record levels of calls and communictions from customers and are working hard to help them.