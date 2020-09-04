The Equity Release Council (ERC) has appointed the first legal member to serve on its main board.

Claire Barker (pictured), Managing Director at Equilaw and director at Thomas Legal Group, has taken the post of co-opted board member for 2020/21, following a selection process among the ERC’s legal membership.

Barker has 20 years of experience in the legal sector, including over a decade as the owner and managing director of Equilaw.

She has also served on the ERC’s standards board since it was established in 2012.

Barker will form part of a 16-strong board of directors made up of members from leading product providers, financial advisers and funders, and the ERC’s executive team.