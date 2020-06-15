Partnership with Starling Bank promises to help customers to synchronise their banking with the rest of their business operations

Health insurance provider Equipsme is now available through app from digital bank Starling.

Equipsme, which specialises in health insurance and related benefits for SMEs and has a tie-up with AXA PPP healthcare, has now joined Starling’s ‘Marketplace’ app also now contains worklace messaging platform Slack and energy switching service Bionic.

Equipsme Founder and MD Matthew Reed joined a business delegation at No 10 last year to outline ways that Britain’s army of SMEs can be helped to improve health, boost productivty and help UK plc

The Starling Marketplace, which is already used by one in three business customers, offers 26 complementary services that customers can link to their banking app.

A spokesman for Starling said these integrations let customers synchronise their banking with the rest of their business operations “more easily, reducing company admin time”.

Equipsme – along with Slack and Bionic – will be available to Starling’s 175,000 SME customers from today.

Equipsme was launched in 2018 and works with four specialist providers to deliver better value for SMEs

Matthew Reed, Founder and Managing Director of Equipsme and former Managing Director of Commercial Intermediary,at AXA PPP healthcare, said: “Our integration with Starling makes it easier for more small businesses to offer practical and affordable health and wellbeing support for their teams.

“Businesses with 2-20 employees can also get free cover until August. It’s our way of doing what we can to support small businesses at a time when the way we live and work has changed beyond recognition.”

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, who was formerly COO of Allied Irish Bank, said: “These new Marketplace integrations allow our customers to save money on utilities, incentivise their staff with health insurance and sync their Starling app with Slack enabling remote real-time communications.”