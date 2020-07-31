Equipsme founder Matthew Reed in a crowdfunding video: Former AXA PPP SME boss wants to make private healthcare “an affordable reality” for more people and companies

Equipsme, the start-up private medical insurance (PMI) and health provider set up by former AXA PPP healthcare SME boss Matthew Reed, has completed a crowdfunding campaign which raised almost £850,000.

Surpassing its target of £500,000, Equipsme secured the backing of a total of 713 investors via Crowdcube in the end.

Reed set up Equipsme in 2018, with the aim of making health insurance “an affordable reality” for self-employed businesses and other SMEs.

It has a PMI partnership with AXA PPP, offers 24/7 GP access through a tie-up with Medical Solutions, as well as offering health checks through a deal with Thriva and stress support through Health Assured.