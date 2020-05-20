An estimated 12.4 million hours of labour productivity was lost in the first three months of this year, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that while employment increased slightly to 76.6% in January to March 2020 – furloughed workers still count as employed –the total number of hours worked dropped by 1.2% compared with the previous year.

That is the largest annual fall in a decade.

The fall in hours worked occurred as lockdown measures were introduced, with average hours around 25% below usual levels in the final week of March.