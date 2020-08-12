Steve Wardlaw, co-founder and chairman of Emerald Life, an insurance provider “focused on addressing the needs of under-represented groups across the financial services sector, particularly the LGBT+ community and women” has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board at Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK HIV and sexual health charity.

Acting as a sounding board for Ian Green, the CEO of Terrence Higgins Trust, Wardlaw (pictured) and fellow board members will be advise on strategic issues and actions across the charity.

Wardlaw’s career has seen him go from being a chef to a partner at a US law firm to the founder of an insurance provider, over 30 years supporting sexual health organisations against stigma

The appointment follows Wardlaw’s long-term relationship with Terrence Higgins Trust.

Following a legal career as a partner at US law firm Baker Botts, Wardlaw launched Emerald Life in 2016 in an effort to boost equality in products and services for the LGBT+ community and women.

Emerald Life states that it makes “no assumptions about the gender, sexuality or family structure” of its customers. It also has a specific trans advisory group and has worked with the Chartered Institute of Insurers on its women’s equality initiatives.

Wardlaw established a close relationship with the senior management team at the Terrrence Higgins Trust when developing HIV-friendly policies at Emerald Life and is currently a donor to the charity.

In 2019, Emerald Life joined Terrence Higgins Trust in a fundraising partnership which allows Emerald Life customers to donate 5% of their premium to the charity.

Wardlaw said that supporting sexual health organisations has been a “priority of mine for the past 30 years, starting out as a chef for an organisation that provided weekly meals to those affected by HIV/AIDS.”

He said: “After years of collaborating with Terrence Higgins Trust to fight the stigma around HIV, the opportunity to join their Advisory Board is no less than an honour.

“I am excited to continue our shared dedication to providing people living with HIV equal opportunities and the right to live free from discrimination.”