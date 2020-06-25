An estimated eight in 10 workers are interested in one or more types of workplace wellness programmes, according to a major multinational research project.

The study, carried out for Aegon, shows that 86% of workers globally have wellness at the top of their agenda, with 78% in the UK saying the same.

The research also shows that workers across the globe expect they will need on average 67% of their current income in retirement, research shows.

The study also relveals that relatively few believe they are on course to meet these needs (25% globally; 24% UK).

The Aegon Center for Longevity and Retirement (ACLR), in collaboration with the not-for-profit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS) and Instituto de Longevidade Mongeral Aegon, surveyed 14,400 people to look into individuals” attitudes to money and lifestyle.

A spokesman for Aegon said that the findings of the report – The New Social Contract: Age-Friendly Employers – would be interest to specialist protection advisers especially, given the unusual times brought around by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon, said that as the employer-employee relationship evolves, the role of employers in helping workers prepare for retirement extends beyond offering retirement plans and financial benefits.

He said: “Employers also influence workers’ skills development, education and overall wellbeing.

“Faced with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a stalling of retirement readiness globally, the need for a new social contract across governments, employers and individuals is now more apparent than ever.”

A third of workers globally (34% in the UK) say their employer is doing nothing to facilitate a multi-generational workplace.

Just over half of workers globally (52%) are offered a retirement plan by their employer (73% in the UK).

The UK’s figure is the highest in Europe and second only to India globally – a figure which Cameron said demonstrates the “success” of pensions auto-enrolment.

Fifty-eight per cent of workers globally agree with the idea that a “job for life” is a thing of the past – although that rises to 66% in the UK.

When asked what health-related attitudes and behaviors apply to them, 59% of people globally polled by Aegon indicate they eat healthily (64% in the UK), 58% avoid harmful behaviours (59% in the UK), and 52% exercise regularly (53% in the UK).

Aegon’s research was based on findings from 14,400 workers and 1,600 retired people across 15 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the US.