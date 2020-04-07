The important – and under-utilised – role of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) is coming to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EAPs – telephone and face-to-face support services for workers that can range from debt advice, bereavement support and mental health counselling – are playing an important role as individuals from all walks of life get to grips with the massive changes taking place.

The Employee Assistance Professionals Association UK said that EAPs are “open fully” for contact from employees.

The trade body said that EAPS are already playing ” an essential role” in limiting the impact from COVID-19, supporting the mental resilience of frontline and key workers and getting organisations back on their feet.

It has issued a position statement (available here on the role that EAPs play, especially during the current COVID-19 crisis.