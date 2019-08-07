Direct Line Group launches life cover in partnership with AIG

AIG will offer life with CI via the Direct Line and Churchill brands

Direct Line Group has launched a new life insurance proposition in partnership with AIG.

The partnership is part of a five-year deal which will see customers’ insured in less than 10 minutes online or over the phone.

AIG will provide life insurance with critical illness (CI) as an option via the Direct Line and Churchill brands.

The technology will enable most customers to get a quote and instant cover without the need to provide further medical evidence.

Kate Syred, managing director of household and partnerships at Direct Line Group, said it is important to be able to offer customers insurance that is not only easy to buy, but that is affordable and provides the reassurance and support when they really need it.

“Having the ability to adapt and be flexible is also an advantage as we know customers’ needs evolve very quickly. We believe AIG has the ability to build propositions that are just right for our customers,” she added.

Nicola Dryden (pictured), partnerships director at AIG Life, said by working with Direct Line Group the companies can offer more families simple financial protection.