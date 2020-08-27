“Digital intensity” – or a digital skillset – is the key requirement to work in the finance and insurance industry – more than other sectors.

A poll of employers found that 95% of job advertisements in finance and insurance required specific digital skills.

Overall, eight in ten jobs (82%) list digital skills as a requirement, while almost two thirds (62%) of employers admit their workforce only has some of the skills required or face a “severe shortage of digital intensity”.

The poll, carried out for Hays, suggests that jobs with specific digital skills pay 29% more on average and around 15% of employers admit they do not have the digital skills to meet their business goals

Almost two fifths (38%) of UK employers say they have all the skills they need to meet their organisational objectives, while almost eight out of ten (78%) of employers and 69% of staff have an “open mindset” towards digital transformation in the workplace.

Researchers said the study shows why bridging the gap is going to become more crucial than ever to maintain a competitive advantage.

Hays surveyed 14,500 employers and professionals as part of the research.

It found those in the private sector are better prepared for digital transformation than the public sector.